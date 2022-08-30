< Back to All News

Grass Valley Firefighter Dies From Accident

Posted: Aug. 29, 2022 5:57 PM PDT

The Grass Valley Fire Department is mourning a recent loss. And Chief Mark Buttron says that’ll be observed at 10 Tuesday morning…

Dambly was 32. Buttron says he’d only been working for the department for about a year, but was an integral member. He says Trenton’s esprit de corps and professionalism exemplified hie commitment to the city and his fellow firefighters.

Buttron says the public can also attend. That’s at Race and South Auburn Streets. In March of last year, a Sacramento Metropolitan fire engineer, 38-year-old Kyle Rutherford, who lived in Grass Valley, was killed in solo vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Roseville.

