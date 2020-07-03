< Back to All News

Grass Valley Fireworks Show to be Full Length

Posted: Jul. 3, 2020 7:27 AM PDT

It’s a different location, with the goal of social distancing, but you should get a good fireworks show for the Fourth of July. Instead of at the Fairgrounds, the City of Grass Valley will be launching holiday pyrotechnics from the Dorsey Marketplace area tomorrow night. City Manager Tim Kiser says the idea is to keep people away…

Listen to Tim Kiser 1

The fireworks were paid for with private contributions, and the show will be about the same length as what you would see on a normal Fourth, and perhaps slightly longer. Kiser says they’ve even figured out a way for you to tell if you are in a good viewing area before the show begins…

Listen to Tim Kiser 2

The show should start a little after 9:30.

–gf

