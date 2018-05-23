Grass Valley Gets First Canine Patrol Officer

Though three new regular police officers were welcomed to the police department by the Grass Valley City Council Tuesday, the star of the introductions was Kano- Grass Valley’s first canine cop. Handler, Officer Evan Butler, made the introduction.

Listen to Officer Evan Butler

Kano is trained to detect methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine as well as being certified in area and building searches, suspect apprehension, and obedience.

Butler says he has always wanted to be a canine handler and is thrilled with the opportunity. He and Kano are eager to get to work.

Listen to Officer Evan Butler

Police Chief Alex Gammelgard also gave recognition to Tina Vernon who was representing the Rudiger Foundation.

Listen to Chief Alex Gammelgard

The audience laughing as Kano gave special attention to Council member Jan Arbuckle giving her kisses as he passed her on his way out of the chambers.