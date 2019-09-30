Grass Valley Gets Housing Planning Grant

Grass Valley has received a boost in planning for housing projects. Principal Planner Lance Lowe says they’ve been awarded 168-thousand dollars from the California Department of Housing and Community Development…

click to listen Lance Lowe

Lowe says their so-called “Priority Policy Area” for spending the money is specific plans coupled with streamlining the environmental review process…

click to listen to Lance Lowe

The Department of Housing and Community Development says the grants can be used for updating local planning documents and zoning ordinances, and conducting environmental analyses. Also to expedite permitting. Fourteen California cities have received a total of over three-million dollars.