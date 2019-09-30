< Back to All News

Grass Valley Gets Housing Planning Grant

Posted: Sep. 30, 2019 1:08 PM PDT

Grass Valley has received a boost in planning for housing projects. Principal Planner Lance Lowe says they’ve been awarded 168-thousand dollars from the California Department of Housing and Community Development…

Lowe says their so-called “Priority Policy Area” for spending the money is specific plans coupled with streamlining the environmental review process…

The Department of Housing and Community Development says the grants can be used for updating local planning documents and zoning ordinances, and conducting environmental analyses. Also to expedite permitting. Fourteen California cities have received a total of over three-million dollars.

