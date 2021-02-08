< Back to All News

Grass Valley Home Fire Kills Three-Year-Old Girl

Posted: Feb. 8, 2021 12:48 PM PST

A fatality has been confirmed regarding the fire at a Grass Valley home last Friday evening. And Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Marshal Terry McMahan says it was a small girl…

McMahan says the two other people who suffered significant burns were the girl’s mother and her five-year-old brother…

McMahan says a female friend of the mother had also been staying at the home, on Park View Drive, but managed to get out, unharmed, through a window. The cause of the blaze has not been determined, but McMahan says it was accidental. He says the home was gutted and there was also fire, water, and smoke damage to an apartment above the garage that has made it uninhabitable for another woman who was living there.

