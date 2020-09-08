Grass Valley Kmart Space On Lease List

There are renewed signs that one of the few remaining Kmart stores in California, in the McKnight Crossing Shopping Center, may be closing in the not-too-distant future. It’s one of three listed for lease on the website of the commercial real estate services firm, JLL. Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout says the store remains one of their top sales tax contributors, as it’s the only game in town for certain products….

Kmart’s parent company, which also owns a dwindling number of Sears stores, has declined comment. There is no For Lease sign at the Grass Valley location…

The other two Kmart stores on the listing are in Costa Mesa and Long Beach. There are only eight stores remaining in the state and a total of 49 nationwide.