Grass Valley Library Offers Free Lunches

Posted: Jun. 10, 2019 5:55 AM PDT

Other children can get free and reduced price lunches at the Grass Valley Library, starting today. Branch Manager Laura Pappani says this is the second straight year for the partnership with a federal program…

Lunch is served from noon to 12:30, Monday through Friday, in the shady backyard. Pappani says the Grass Valley branch is a good central location…

There’s no sign up or registration necessary and no income requirement for the summer program. Last year, more than 16-hundred children and teens took part, and also participated in an entertaining activity that’s available each day. It’s being offered through August 12th, or the day before classes resume for the 2019-2020 school year.

