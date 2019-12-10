Grass Valley Likely to Endorse Private PGE Idea

The Grass Valley City Council also meets tonight, but with a far less controversial agenda. They will, however, be addressing a matter to do with P-G-and-E and the recent power shutdowns. City Manager Tim Kiser says they will be responding to a letter from the mayor of San Jose and leaders from other cities…

Kiser says there are pros and cons to that idea. One argument against, he says, would be having government involved, but he says the pro side seems to be the better way to go at this point…

The council is expected to approve a letter of support of the San Jose proposal, and sent it to the Public Utilities commission. The meeting is tonight at 7 at City Hall.

