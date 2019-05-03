< Back to All News

Grass Valley Male Voice Choir Holds Spring Concert

Posted: May. 3, 2019 5:55 AM PDT

You can check out the melodic sounds of the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir. Their annual spring concert is tomorrow. The group, of about 40 members, is founded and directed by Eleanor Kenitzer…

Kenitzer’s theme this year is ‘I Love You’, with a collection of love songs mixed with some of their traditional music. Singer Rod Fivelstad says they open with a song called ‘Take Me Home’, which touches on the group’s heritage…

The concert is Saturday at 2pm at Peace Lutheran Church.

