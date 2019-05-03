Grass Valley Male Voice Choir Holds Spring Concert

You can check out the melodic sounds of the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir. Their annual spring concert is tomorrow. The group, of about 40 members, is founded and directed by Eleanor Kenitzer…

Listen to Eleanor Kenitzer

Kenitzer’s theme this year is ‘I Love You’, with a collection of love songs mixed with some of their traditional music. Singer Rod Fivelstad says they open with a song called ‘Take Me Home’, which touches on the group’s heritage…

Listen to Rod Fivelstad

The concert is Saturday at 2pm at Peace Lutheran Church.

–gf