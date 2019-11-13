< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Accused Of Kidnapping And Assault

Posted: Nov. 13, 2019 11:52 AM PST

A Grass Valley man has been arrested on vehicle assault charges. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Andrew Trygg, says officers received a harrowing report from the female victim regarding a ride she took with the suspect last Friday night in the south county, coming from Sacramento…

Trygg says the suspect, 40-year-old Mark Niemi, eventually stopped at the side of Dog Bar Road, where the victim started getting out of the car. He says Niemi allegedly pushed her to the side, causing one of her legs to be run over by the car. But she wasn’t seriously injured, with minor abrasions…

Niemi was arrested on felony charges of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury, and probation violation.

