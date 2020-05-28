Grass Valley Man Accused Of Murdering Mom Stepdad

A Grass Valley man has been arrested for murdering his mother and stepfather. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says they received a call from 60-year-old Dennis Wallace late Wednesday night from a home on Greenhorn Road…

Trygg says dispatchers tried to call Wallace back but he didn’t answer. So deputies went out there to check on his welfare…

Trygg says it appears 80-year-old Patricia Breedlove and her 87-year-old husband, Robert, died from blunt force trauma, with no other details. No other information is available at this time.