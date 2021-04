A Grass Valley man has been appointed Director of Governor Newsom’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Task Force. 59-year-old Patrick Wright has been Acting Director of the Forest Management Task Force at the California Natural Resources Agency since last year. He’s also been Executive Director at the Tahoe Conservancy since 2006. He was also Executive Director at the California Bay-Delta Authority from 2003 to 2006. Wright is a Democrat.