Grass Valley Man Arrested After Evasion Crash

A local man who failed to pull over for having an expired license plate registration tag has been arrested on evasion and other charges in Grass Valley. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says as 39-year-old Gregory Woodward took off on Joerschke Drive, late last Thursday night, he threw a handgun and other contraband from his vehicle…

Bates says that disabled the vehicle…

Bates says the handgun, along with over half-a-pound of methamphetamine and several pounds of cannabis, was recovered from the roadway in the area. He says the registration tag had been expired for numerous years. Woodward also had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest and was on parole. He has also been arrested a number of times in the last ten years or so.