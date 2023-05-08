< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Arrested After Evasion Crash

Posted: May. 8, 2023 3:54 PM PDT

A local man who failed to pull over for having an expired license plate registration tag has been arrested on evasion and other charges in Grass Valley. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says as 39-year-old Gregory Woodward took off on Joerschke Drive, late last Thursday night, he threw a handgun and other contraband from his vehicle…

click to listen to Lt Bates

Bates says that disabled the vehicle…

click to listen to Lt Bates

Bates says the handgun, along with over half-a-pound of methamphetamine and several pounds of cannabis, was recovered from the roadway in the area. He says the registration tag had been expired for numerous years. Woodward also had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest and was on parole. He has also been arrested a number of times in the last ten years or so.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha