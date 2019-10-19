< Back to All News

Man Arrested After Burglarizing Same Home

Posted: Oct. 18, 2019 5:22 PM PDT

After recently being paroled from a prior burglary conviction, a Grass Valley man has been arrested again, after breaking into the same home. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says they spoke to the husband and wife at the home, on Ridge Road, who reported a number of items being taken…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

But Blakemore says 25-year-old Eric Geisick, who lived nearby, was identified through the couple’s security camera footage….

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Blakemore says 38-year-old Richard Kuhn, also from Grass Valley, was also taken into custody, for being the getaway driver. He says most of the items were recovered at a motel room where Geisick was staying and returned to the victims.

