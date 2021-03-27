< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Arrested After Store Disturbances

Posted: Mar. 26, 2021 6:03 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man is facing several felony charges related to causing disturbances at a local supermarket. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says after 23-year-old Malcolm Allen was kicked out of the store, on Sutton Way, by employees, they asked his department to find him and tell him not to go back. Before officers could find him, Blakemore says Allen came back to the store the same day and created another unspecified disturbance. He had then left…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

After getting the latest report, Blakemore says officers found Allen in an adjacent parking lot, where they took him into custody. They found what was described as a large camping-style knife. One charge he was arrested on was robbery. He’s also charged with assault…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Other charges include felony vandalism. Blakemore says Allen kicked the interior of the patrol car, causing significant damage.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha