Grass Valley Man Arrested After Store Disturbances

A Grass Valley man is facing several felony charges related to causing disturbances at a local supermarket. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says after 23-year-old Malcolm Allen was kicked out of the store, on Sutton Way, by employees, they asked his department to find him and tell him not to go back. Before officers could find him, Blakemore says Allen came back to the store the same day and created another unspecified disturbance. He had then left…

After getting the latest report, Blakemore says officers found Allen in an adjacent parking lot, where they took him into custody. They found what was described as a large camping-style knife. One charge he was arrested on was robbery. He’s also charged with assault…

Other charges include felony vandalism. Blakemore says Allen kicked the interior of the patrol car, causing significant damage.