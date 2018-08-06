Grass Valley Man Arrested After Fatal DUI Crash

A Grass Valley man has been arrested on a felony DUI charge, after a solo vehicle weekend crash that killed his passenger. The CHP says 33-year-old Joshua Robinson was driving westbound on Highway 20, east of Ridgewood Road, toward Grass Valley, Saturday evening. The report says due to Robinson’s level of alcohol intoxication he made an unsafe turn to the right, resulting in the vehicle overturning multiple times on the road. The crash killed 35-year-old Dylan Shively, who is also from Grass Valley. Robinson had moderate injuries.