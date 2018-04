A Grass Valley man led law enforcement on a fairly lengthy vehicle pursuit Wednesday afternoon before being taken into custody. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 28-year-old Robert Wagner was first spotted, near McCourtney Road and Retrac Way, on his motorcycle…

Steele says Wagner was not facing any prior charges…

Steele says the pursuit lasted about seven miles.