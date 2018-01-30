Grass Valley Man Arrested After Pursuit

A Grass Valley man has been arrested, after leading several local law enforcement agencies on a high-speed pursuit. Nevada County Sheriff’s Captain Shannan Moon says it started off with a minor infraction, last Friday night…

click to listen to Captain Moon

Moon says the driver identified himself as 35-year-old Mathew Tingey, who admitted to having a warrant out for his arrest. Tingey then reportedly asked the deputy if he could drive his car home first, before being taken into custody. The deputy kept asking him to turn off his car, but he, instead, took off northbound on Highway 49, at speeds as high as 85 miles an hour…

click to listen to Captain Moon

Moon says Tingey’s car broke down near Highway 49 and Empire Mine Road, where he was arrested, after being forced out of the car. She says it was confirmed that Tingey did have a warrant out, regarding failing to appear in court for a misdemeanor case. He’s now facing felony charges, also including probation violation and possession of an unspecified destructive device.