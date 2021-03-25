Grass Valley Man Arrested In Violent Encounter With Dad

An argument between a father and his son in the Grass Valley area turned violent, resulting in the arrest of the son. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jason Perry says the father told deputies, at the home that the two shared, on Meadow View Drive, that he didn’t want 30-year-old Dustin Sutton’s girlfriend staying there…

Perry says Sutton reportedly chased his father into the house, after breaking down a door. He then allegedly took the father’s pickup and attempted, unsuccessfully, to ram through a closed gate…

Perry says Sutton was not at the property, by the time deputies arrived. They later located his car, parked, unoccupied, off You Bet Road. A perimeter was set up and they soon after saw the pair walking back to the car. The girlfriend was detained but Sutton took off on foot and was taken into custody a short while later. The girlfriend has not been charged at this time.