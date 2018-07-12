Grass Valley Man Arrested Again On Pursuit Charges

A Grass Valley man with arrests going back four years, that also feature trying to evade law enforcement, has been taken into custody again. Grass Valley Police Lieutenant Joe Matteoni says the latest arrest occurred Wednesday night, when a patrol officer spotted a driver with an expired registration tag, on Freeman Lane near Taylorville Road…

Matteoni says that sparked a four-mile pursuit that ended on Dalewood Way and North Country Road, when the 31-year-old Yoder went off the road and down an embankment. He then tried to flee on foot before he was detained. Matteoni says this is Yoder’s third arrest since June first. On that day, he says Yoder was taken into custody after an extensive search for him in downtown Grass Valley…

Matteoni says Yoder was also arrested on DUI charges on Brunswick Road on July 2nd. And in 2014, Yoder reportedly fought with and fled from officers, on Taylor Foote Road, before being detained after he was pepper-sprayed. He also led officers on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle that he also ended up crashing, on Rough and Ready Highway.