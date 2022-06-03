< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Arrested Again While On Trial

Posted: Jun. 3, 2022 12:36 AM PDT

A Grass Valley man with a long history of drug-related arrests has been taken into custody again. And this also occurred while 32-year-old Jeremy Sulley was in the middle of a jury trial regarding a prior case. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says the latest incident began in the Safeway parking lot…

And Bates says a search of Sulley and 32-year-old Danielle Norton, of Rough and Ready, also turned up nearly a quarter-pound of fentanyl and methamphetamine. She was arrested on similar charges…

Sulley is on trial regarding a drugs and handgun arrest in the Holiday Center, on East Main Street, in 2019, when he was also found to be passed out in a car still idling in the parking lot. He’d been unconscious for over two hours. Police had blasted a judge’s decision to release him on his own recognizance, noting that they had found enough drugs to intoxicate over two-thousand people. Then, a few months later, he was arrested on more drug-related charges. And a year ago, he was also taken into custody for numerous mail thefts that included credit cards and other personal identification information.

