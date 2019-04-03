Grass Valley Man Arrested For Domestic Violence

A Grass Valley man has been arrested on seven felony domestic violence-related charges. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says deputies were dispatched to a home on McCourtney Road, Monday afternoon….

The boyfriend, and suspect, was identified as 29-year-old Elliot Black and was believed to also be living at the home. Bringolf says he was arrested a short time later, while attempting to flee the area. Otherwise, no other details are being released at this time…

The six other charges are torture, kidnapping, false imprisonment, criminal threats, attempted arson, and child endangerment. There is also one misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bringolf says it’s not believed that the girl is Black’s daughter.