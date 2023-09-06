Grass Valley Man Arrested For Beating In Auburn

A 31-year-old Grass Valley man is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge in Auburn. Placer County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Josh Barnhart says it began with a report from the local hospital regarding the severe beating of a patient…

Barnhart says detectives located the weapon near the scene of the incident, which was believed to be the parking lot of an unspecified business on Lincoln Way. He says an attorney for Paz contacted the Sheriff’s Department that Paz was turning himself in. The exact condition of the victim, only identified as a local man, has not been released. A motive is not available…

But Barnhart says evidence indicates that Paz planned the attack.