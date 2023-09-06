< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Arrested For Beating In Auburn

Posted: Sep. 6, 2023 2:17 PM PDT

A 31-year-old Grass Valley man is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge in Auburn. Placer County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Josh Barnhart says it began with a report from the local hospital regarding the severe beating of a patient…

click to listen to Josh Barnhart

Barnhart says detectives located the weapon near the scene of the incident, which was believed to be the parking lot of an unspecified business on Lincoln Way. He says an attorney for Paz contacted the Sheriff’s Department that Paz was turning himself in. The exact condition of the victim, only identified as a local man, has not been released. A motive is not available…

click to listen to Josh Barnhart

But Barnhart says evidence indicates that Paz planned the attack.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha