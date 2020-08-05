< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Arrested For Child Pornography

Posted: Aug. 5, 2020 12:30 PM PDT

Another collaboration between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies has resulted in a child pornography arrest in Nevada County. Grass Valley Police Sergeant Dan Kimbrough says this case started with an e-mail tip, about two months ago, from the Internet Crimes Against Children division of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, which has more resources to help smaller agencies, such as here…

Kimbrough says Grass Valley Police served a search warrant at the South Church Street Home of 35-year-old Christopher Lupton. And, also with the help of the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force, he was taken into custody…

Lupton has been arrested on one felony charge of child pornography, with the intent to distribute. In June, a Lake of the Pines man was also arrested on similar charges by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, through a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

