< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Arrested For Double Murder

Posted: May. 21, 2019 12:57 PM PDT

A double murder is reported in Grass Valley, with one arrest. Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says officers responded to a number of calls regarding shots being fired at a multiple-home property on Glenwood Road Monday night. A man was contacted at the property and taken into custody…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

The victims, a man and a woman, died from multiple gun shots. Their names have not been released. Gammelgard also says Pocock has admitted to the killings. He says the relationship between the suspect and victims is also still being investigated…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

Gammelgard also declined to speculate on a motive and also did not say exactly where the shooting took place, including whether it was at Pocock’s home or the victims’ home, or whether it was inside or outside, because of the investigation.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha