Grass Valley Man Arrested For Double Murder

A double murder is reported in Grass Valley, with one arrest. Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says officers responded to a number of calls regarding shots being fired at a multiple-home property on Glenwood Road Monday night. A man was contacted at the property and taken into custody…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

The victims, a man and a woman, died from multiple gun shots. Their names have not been released. Gammelgard also says Pocock has admitted to the killings. He says the relationship between the suspect and victims is also still being investigated…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

Gammelgard also declined to speculate on a motive and also did not say exactly where the shooting took place, including whether it was at Pocock’s home or the victims’ home, or whether it was inside or outside, because of the investigation.