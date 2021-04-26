Grass Valley Man Arrested For DUI Manslaughter

A Grass Valley man has been arrested, after a fatal solo vehicle collision that happened Sunday night. CHP Officer Mike Steele says the crash was reported on Banner Lava Cap Road…

The passenger has been identified as 29-year-old Devin McCune, also from Grass Valley. Steele says 28-year-old Phillip Krulisky was soon after booked into the jail on two felony charges…

There were no other passengers inside the vehicle.