Grass Valley Man Arrested For Honey Oil Lab

A Grass Valley man has been arrested on a couple of felony drug charges. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says it started with a probation search at the Alta Street home of 54-year-old Monte Mitchell…

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

Bringolf says a small amount of product was seized at the home, with small amounts of another drug also found inside…

click to listen to Lt Bingolf

Bringolf did not know how much product the lab was capable of making. Mitchell is facing charges of manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Honey oil is a marijuana extract that’s heated with a butane torch until all the plant matter is burnt away, leaving a resin that contains a high concentration of THC.