Grass Valley Man Arrested For Lots Of Mail Thefts

Posted: Apr. 14, 2021 12:49 PM PDT

Another arrest for a Grass Valley man whose no-bail release a couple of years ago was blasted by police. A judge granted the pre-trial release for 31-year-old Jeremy Sulley, after, in June of 2019, he was found slumped over behind the wheel of his idling car with various drugs and paraphenalia. Then a few months later he was arrested on more drug-related charges, including having the drugs around children. Bail, which was set at 35-thousand dollars that time, was posted by Sulley. And now he’s been taken into custody for numerous mail thefts that include credit cards and other personal indentification information. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says that included in the Banner Mountain area…

Then Tuesday, Scales says Sulley was identified again, with video surveillance, at an Alta Sierra motel. Bail release terms allowed a search and Scales says officers found more stolen mail, including in Alta Sierra, along with drug paraphenalia…

In criticizing the original own recognizance release by the judge, Grass Valley Police noted that they had found enough drugs with Sulley to intoxicate over two-thousand people.

