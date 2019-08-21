Grass Valley Man Arrested For Pursuits

A Grass Valley man who’s managed to elude authorities after a couple of vehicle pursuits in recent months has been taken into custody. But 32-year-old Wyatt Yoder wasn’t arrested inside a vehicle. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says they came up with a surveillance plan at Yoder’s home on Crest Road, which is near McCourtney Road…

Bringolf says Tuesday evening, detectives from his department, along with officers from Grass Valley Police and the California Highway Patrol, served a search warrant at the home and arrested Yoder without incident. He has a history of pursuits going back five years. This year, Yoder had skipped a court hearing in May for a July 2018 pursuit and managed to speed away from officers on Lode Star Drive, in late June. About a month before that, he led officers on another pursuit…

That plan also included the use of a fixed-wing CHP aircraft that was overhead during the operation, to coordinate efforts on the ground.