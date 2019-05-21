Grass Valley Man Arrested For Ramming Ex-Wife

A Grass Valley man reported to be in a road rage incident with his ex-wife has been arrested. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says it was first reported, Sunday evening, on South Auburn near Pyre Streets and went down to Whiting Street…

Bates says speeds on the Golden Center Freeway were as slow as five miles an hour and a fast as 50 miles an hour. It ended in the Brunswick Basin, with no one injured. 48-year-old Raphael Muares was arrested. Bates says what sparked the incident is not clear…

Muares is currently facing one felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon. No one was injured.