Grass Valley Man Arrested For Stalking Ex-Wife

A Grass Valley man has been arrested on four felony charges related to stalking, harassing, and beating his ex-wife. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says officers responded to a report from the victim about 30-year-old Devon Cruz prowling late at night at her home on Mathew Lane. When officers arrived, they found a silencer by Cruz’s car that had been parked a short distance away…

Royal says officers found a number of interesting items belonging to Cruz. That included a loaded handgun with a thread on the barrel for a silencer, as well as about 73-hundred dollars in cash…

Royal says Cruz is also a suspected marijuana grower. Bail has been set at half-a-million dollars.