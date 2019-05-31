Grass Valley Man Arrested Hit and Run Crash

A Grass Valley man has been arrested after a two-vehicle accident that caused injuries. CHP Officer Rawlins says 36-year-old Jared Simmons was driving a Toyota Sequioa on Highway 49, between Grass Valley and Auburn, late Wednesday night…

The two occupants of the Honda Civic were transported to Auburn Faith Hospital, with lacerations and a possible broken leg. Rawlins says Simmons took off on foot and was not located that night. But he says Simmons turned himself in at the Grass Valley CHP Office…

Rawlins says Simmons was not under the influence and told officers that his dog had gotten out of his vehicle and he went to search for it in the woods. Simmons says he got lost and also lost his phone.