< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Arrested Hwy 20 DUI Crash

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 12:18 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man has been arrested, after a DUI crash on Highway 20 in Penn Valley. Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele says 51-year-old Robert Frazier was eastbound, slowing in the left lane, Tuesday afternoon, as he approached the Penn Valley Drive and Rough and Ready Highway traffic light…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Frazier got out of his vehicle, gathered some personal items, and tried to walked away from the accident scene onto Penn Valley Drive. He was soon after detained near Broken Oak Court…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele didn’t know what kind of drug or drugs Frazer had taken. Frazier had some minor leg pain. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha