Grass Valley Man Arrested Hwy 20 DUI Crash

A Grass Valley man has been arrested, after a DUI crash on Highway 20 in Penn Valley. Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele says 51-year-old Robert Frazier was eastbound, slowing in the left lane, Tuesday afternoon, as he approached the Penn Valley Drive and Rough and Ready Highway traffic light…

Steele says Frazier got out of his vehicle, gathered some personal items, and tried to walked away from the accident scene onto Penn Valley Drive. He was soon after detained near Broken Oak Court…

Steele didn’t know what kind of drug or drugs Frazer had taken. Frazier had some minor leg pain. The driver of the pickup was not injured.