Grass Valley Man Arrested In Attack Near Store

A Grass Valley man has been arrested on felony charges that include assault with a deadly weapon, after an altercation in front of a local business earlier this month. Police Lieutenant Joe Matteoni says it started with an argument between the 62-year-old male victim and the 51-year-old suspect, Ferdinand Sirois, at the Chevron station convenience store on McKnight Way. He says it was a chance encounter between two people who knew each other…

click to listen to Lt Matteoni

Matteoni says Sirois reportedly struck the victim seven times, resulting in a big laceration on his head. What sparked the altercation is unclear…

click to listen to Lt Matteoni

Matteoni says Sirois was also arrested on an outstanding felony warrant related to elder abuse that was not linked to this incident. There were no specifics available on the warrant.