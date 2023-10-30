Grass Valley Man Arrested In Pursuit And Crash

A Grass Valley man has been arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit that began in Auburn early Monday morning and ended in a crash in Nevada County. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 36-year-old Corbin Shakely led Auburn Police northbound on Highway 49. And when he got into Nevada County, Bice says he and another CHP officer took up the chase on westbound Highway 20 at what he described as a fairly high rate of speed…

Bice says Shakely and his girlfriend, who was a passenger in the car, had only minor injuries. He says Shakely had been wanted on a couple of felony charges in the county going back a few years…

The girlfriend was not charged. And Bice says Shakely reportedly punched or slapped her during the pursuit because she wanted him to stop or pull over. So domestic violence and kidnapping charges were also added.