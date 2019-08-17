Grass Valley Man Arrested In Road Rage Incident

A 73-year-old Grass Valley man has been arrested, after an apparent road rage incident. CHP Officer Mike Steele says Jack Frost rear-ended another driver on Alexandria Way, near Patricia Way, in the Alta Sierra area, Thursday afternoon. The other driver was 42-year-old Hilton Hamm, who is also from the local area. Both men then got into a fight…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Frost later came by the local CHP office to provide his side of the story and was taken into custody on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and hit and run…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says accidents, especially ones that don’t cause injuries, are never worth losing your temper over and inviting the potential of getting seriously hurt.