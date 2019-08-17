< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Arrested In Road Rage Incident

Posted: Aug. 16, 2019 5:15 PM PDT

A 73-year-old Grass Valley man has been arrested, after an apparent road rage incident. CHP Officer Mike Steele says Jack Frost rear-ended another driver on Alexandria Way, near Patricia Way, in the Alta Sierra area, Thursday afternoon. The other driver was 42-year-old Hilton Hamm, who is also from the local area. Both men then got into a fight…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Frost later came by the local CHP office to provide his side of the story and was taken into custody on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and hit and run…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says accidents, especially ones that don’t cause injuries, are never worth losing your temper over and inviting the potential of getting seriously hurt.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha