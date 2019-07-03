Grass Valley Man Arrested In Sex Sting

Another sex sting in Nevada County. And Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says it’s resulted in the arrest of a 26-year-old Grass Valley man…

Bringolf says Pritchard was trying to arrange a meeting with the minor at Condon Park, by using the internet…

The minor was never at the park. Bringolf says Pritchard has been arrested on felony charges of communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a lewd or lascivious act and arranging a meeting with a minor for the same purpose. He declined to provide any more details about the case.