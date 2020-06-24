Grass Valley Man Arrested In Stick Attack On Woman

About eight months after it happened, a Grass Valley man has been arrested for attacking a woman with a large stick. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says it was reported outside an apartment complex, on Sutton Way, in October of last year, with the suspect later identified as 39-year-old James Clark-Black, a transient known to the department…

Bates says Black struck the woman, whom he didn’t know, several times, causing bruising and scratches. He says Black was located on Monday, in response to another disturbance, this time on Stewart Street…

Bates says Black was also arrested for misdemeanor possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.