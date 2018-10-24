Grass Valley Man Arrested In Wild Pursuit

A Grass Valley man has been arrested for leading patrol cars on a pursuit that went through a number of residential neighborhood streets. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says it began early Tuesday evening, when deputies spotted 41-year-old Joel Petty driving a pickup without license plates, while turning from Laws Ranch Road onto Highway 174…

Bringolf says officers from the Grass Valley Police Department also joined the pursuit. He says they lost Petty for a while, but then some firefighters and local residents say they saw Petty go toward the Tall Pines Mobile Home Park…

Bringolf says that’s where Petty was arrested without incident on charges that include felony evasion and possession of drug paraphenalia. He also says Petty was wanted on a misdemeanor arrest warrant for another evasion, including possession of methamphetamine.