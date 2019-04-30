< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Arrested Multiple Fraud

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 5:27 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a number of people. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says a search warrant was served at a home on Heigen Court, where 28-year-old Alejandro Alba lived…

click to listen to Lt Scales

Alba has been arrested on three misdemeanor and two felony charges. The felony charges are for identity theft and writing false checks. Scales doesn’t know, at this time, how many victims there were, exactly how much Alba allegedly stole, nor the extent of the fraud…

click to listen to Lt Scales

Meanwhile, Scales declined to say whether Alba is the son of County Supervisor Heidi Hall. Hall e-mailed a statement saying her son had been arrested on charges of identity theft and fraud, but did not reveal his name. She says she reported that a check had been stolen from her and was disheartened that the investigation led back to her son. She went on to say that her son has struggled with substance abuse for some time.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha