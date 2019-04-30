Grass Valley Man Arrested Multiple Fraud

A Grass Valley man has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a number of people. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says a search warrant was served at a home on Heigen Court, where 28-year-old Alejandro Alba lived…

Alba has been arrested on three misdemeanor and two felony charges. The felony charges are for identity theft and writing false checks. Scales doesn’t know, at this time, how many victims there were, exactly how much Alba allegedly stole, nor the extent of the fraud…

Meanwhile, Scales declined to say whether Alba is the son of County Supervisor Heidi Hall. Hall e-mailed a statement saying her son had been arrested on charges of identity theft and fraud, but did not reveal his name. She says she reported that a check had been stolen from her and was disheartened that the investigation led back to her son. She went on to say that her son has struggled with substance abuse for some time.