Grass Valley Man Arrested On 7 Felonies

A Grass Valley man has been arrested on seven felony and three misdemeanor charges that began with a domestic violence call. Police Lieutenant Brian Blakemore says they responded to a call from the victim at a home on Henderson Street regarding 34-year-old David Pierce. When officers got there, he’d already left. But the following day it was reported that he had returned…

Blakemore says the items were taken during a vehicle break-in. That included a handgun, a violation of Pierce’s parole…

Charges also included embezzlement. Blakemore says Pierce had been using the victim’s bank account to deposit checks in an ATM and withdrawing money through the ATM before the checks bounced. He says that happened at least three to four times.