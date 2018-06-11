Grass Valley Man Arrested On Drugs Weapons Charges

A convicted felon and parolee from Grass Valley is back in more legal trouble related to drugs and weapons. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sam Brown says there were two warrants out for the arrest of 38-year-old Samuel Wilson when Wilson was spotted Friday night at a Chevron station on Combie Road…

Brown says a number of illegal items were found when Wilson’s car was searched…

Brown says it’s believed the drugs were going to be sold. Wilson was arrested on 11 charges and seven of the charges are felonies.