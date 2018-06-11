< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Arrested On Drugs Weapons Charges

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 2:36 PM PDT

A convicted felon and parolee from Grass Valley is back in more legal trouble related to drugs and weapons. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sam Brown says there were two warrants out for the arrest of 38-year-old Samuel Wilson when Wilson was spotted Friday night at a Chevron station on Combie Road…

click to listen to Lt Brown

Brown says a number of illegal items were found when Wilson’s car was searched…

click to listen to Lt Brown

Brown says it’s believed the drugs were going to be sold. Wilson was arrested on 11 charges and seven of the charges are felonies.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha