Grass Valley Man Arrested On DUI Causing Injuries

Posted: Nov. 12, 2019 5:19 PM PST

A 21-year-old Grass Valley man has been arrested on felony drunk driving charges causing injuries. CHP Officer Mike Steele says Noah Cole was driving a pickup truck well over the speed limit on Lazy Dog Road, north of Palmer Road, Saturday night, with five other young male passengers. He lost control on a curved portion of the road…

Steele says none of the passengers, as well as Cole, were wearing seatbelts or otherwise restrained…

In addition to Cole, Steele says there was one major injury to a 20-year-old youth from Nevada City. There were minor to moderate injuries for three other passengers, including another 20-year-old from Nevada City, a 20-year-old from Grass Valley, and a 21-year-old from Rough and Ready. A 19-year-old from Grass Valley was not injured.

