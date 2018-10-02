Grass Valley Man Arrested On DUI Drug Charges

A Grass Valley man has been arrested on a variety of charges related to reckless driving. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says his department was getting reports about 26-year-old Joshua Fluke, in the area of Neal and South Auburn Streets, Sunday afternoon…

Royal says when the deputy tried to get Fluke to pull over, Fluke drove off at a high rate of speed and went over a number of curbs before he was finally detained a short distance away. Inside the truck, Royal says a number of empty bottles of alcohol were found, including one that had been partially consumed recently. There was also a tupperware container that was filled with small amounts of various drugs…

Royal says Fluke initially was uncooperative before he was soon after taken into custody.