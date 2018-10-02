< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Arrested On DUI Drug Charges

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 5:26 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man has been arrested on a variety of charges related to reckless driving. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says his department was getting reports about 26-year-old Joshua Fluke, in the area of Neal and South Auburn Streets, Sunday afternoon…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says when the deputy tried to get Fluke to pull over, Fluke drove off at a high rate of speed and went over a number of curbs before he was finally detained a short distance away. Inside the truck, Royal says a number of empty bottles of alcohol were found, including one that had been partially consumed recently. There was also a tupperware container that was filled with small amounts of various drugs…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says Fluke initially was uncooperative before he was soon after taken into custody.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha