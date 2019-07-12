Grass Valley Man Arrested On Exotic Drug Charges

A Grass Valley man has been arrested for possessing peyote plants and other rather unusual drugs and substances. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says the Department of Homeland Security had received information that Customs and Border Patrol officers had intercepted a suspicious package from Nigeria to 23-year-old Levi Wilcock…

Ketamine is considered a synthetic compound used as an anesthetic and analgesic drug and also, illicitly, as a hallucinogen. Bringolf says after the package arrived at Wilcock’s home, on Footwall Drive, they served a search warrant. And that’s when detectives located ten peyote plants, six flats of mason jars with a growing medium that contained pores that were being used for the cultivation of psilocybin mushrooms. Also MDMA and Kratom powder…

Also other unidentified powdered substances, several scales, equipment that appeared to be used for printing mailing labels, as well as credit card readers.