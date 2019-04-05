Grass Valley Man Arrested On Rape Charges

A Grass Valley man is facing a number of sexual assault charges, including rape. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says says the victim, a 22-year-old woman, has identified the suspect as 26-year-old Nicholas Carlozzi….

Bringolf says the woman had stopped by Carlozzi’s home, Tuesday evening, to collect some money. He says the department handles a significant number of sexual assault reports…

Carlozzi has been arrested on felony charges of rape, forced oral copulation, and false imprisonment, along with a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence battery. Also a felony charge of violating probation.