Grass Valley Man Arrested On Rape Charges

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 12:25 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man is facing a number of sexual assault charges, including rape. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says says the victim, a 22-year-old woman, has identified the suspect as 26-year-old Nicholas Carlozzi….

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

Bringolf says the woman had stopped by Carlozzi’s home, Tuesday evening, to collect some money. He says the department handles a significant number of sexual assault reports…

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

Carlozzi has been arrested on felony charges of rape, forced oral copulation, and false imprisonment, along with a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence battery. Also a felony charge of violating probation.

