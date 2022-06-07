Grass Valley Man Arrested On Weapons Charges

A Grass Valley man with apparent mental health issues has been arrested on numerous weapon-related charges. Deputy Police Chief Steve Johnson says it started with a report from the owner of a video surveillance camera that had been set up near a school on South Church Street. 31-year-old Treylin MacDonald was identified on the footage carrying a pistol, at around 2:30am, on Saturday, May 28th, when no students or staff were present. He says MacDonald lived near that location…

After officers located MacDonald at his home, on South School Street, on Monday, Johnson says they found the pistol….

And that led to additional charges of possession of a silencer, an assault weapon, and a short-barrelled shotgun or rifle. Johnson says MacDonald was first transported for a mental health evaluation before being booked.