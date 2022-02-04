Grass Valley Man Arrested Sex Abuse With Minor

A 34-year-old Grass Valley man has been arrested for the sexual abuse of a minor. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department’s Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg says although the incidents occurred in the county, the victim is not from this area…

At that meeting, Trygg says they learned that the alleged abuse occurred on numerous occasions in Nevada County. No specific timeframe was given…

Trygg says the age and gender of the victim is not being released at this time. There is also no information on how Brown is related to the victim.