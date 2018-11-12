Grass Valley Man Booked DUI With Injury Charge

About two months since a hit and run accident, a Grass Valley man has been jailed. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 57-year-old Eric Schmidt was driving on Highway 174 near Empire Mine Cross Road, late in the afternoon on September sixth…

Steele says Underwood had minor injuries. He says Schmidt had major injuries, after he ended up crashing into some mailboxes and a retaining wall head wall. At the scene, it was determined that he was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested on one felony DUI charge causing injury. As to why it took so long for Schmidt to actually be booked, Steele says the investigative process can take a while…

Steele says any DUI arrest causing any kind of injury is usually considered a felony.