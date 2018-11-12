< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Booked DUI With Injury Charge

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 12:18 AM PST

About two months since a hit and run accident, a Grass Valley man has been jailed. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 57-year-old Eric Schmidt was driving on Highway 174 near Empire Mine Cross Road, late in the afternoon on September sixth…

click to listen to Officer Mike Steele

Steele says Underwood had minor injuries. He says Schmidt had major injuries, after he ended up crashing into some mailboxes and a retaining wall head wall. At the scene, it was determined that he was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested on one felony DUI charge causing injury. As to why it took so long for Schmidt to actually be booked, Steele says the investigative process can take a while…

click to listen to Officer Mike Steele

Steele says any DUI arrest causing any kind of injury is usually considered a felony.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha