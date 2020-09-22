Grass Valley Man Charged In Dangerous Pursuits

A 42-year-old Grass Valley man is facing prosecution on numerous charges, after leading officers from three law enforcement agencies last Friday on two high-speed pursuits. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says it began with a report of a domestic violence incident at a home on Quail Post Road in Penn Valley…

Trygg says Michael Brewer then stole his estranged wife’s rented vehicle and took off. He was later spotted by a deputy on Indian Springs Road. The deputy says Brewer ran a red light and sped down Highway 20 toward Yuba County. But because speeds were as high as 100 miles an hour, the pursuit was called off near Mooney Flat Road. Then he was spotted again the Grass Valley area…

Trygg says Brewer was later spotted on foot in the downtown Grass Valley area, where he was taken into custody. But he says Brewer was combative and had to be tased. One charge also includes committing a felony while out on bail.