< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Charged In Dangerous Pursuits

Posted: Sep. 22, 2020 10:39 AM PDT

A 42-year-old Grass Valley man is facing prosecution on numerous charges, after leading officers from three law enforcement agencies last Friday on two high-speed pursuits. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says it began with a report of a domestic violence incident at a home on Quail Post Road in Penn Valley…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says Michael Brewer then stole his estranged wife’s rented vehicle and took off. He was later spotted by a deputy on Indian Springs Road. The deputy says Brewer ran a red light and sped down Highway 20 toward Yuba County. But because speeds were as high as 100 miles an hour, the pursuit was called off near Mooney Flat Road. Then he was spotted again the Grass Valley area…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says Brewer was later spotted on foot in the downtown Grass Valley area, where he was taken into custody. But he says Brewer was combative and had to be tased. One charge also includes committing a felony while out on bail.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha